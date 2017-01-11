Are you represented by your town council?

There are still a few years to go before local parish and municipal offices are once again up for grabs at the voting precincts in Avoyelles Parish.

Approximately half of the parish’s residents live in the nine municipalities - five city/towns and four villages.

It will be another five years before elected bodies across the parish will be uttering what many consider to be the longest “four-letter word” in the English language -- reapportionment.

Avoyelles has had more than its fair share of reapportionment-related drama, from lawsuits forcing redistricting to postponed elections because districts weren’t redrawn as required by law.

A quick look at the municipal election systems in Avoyelles Parish reveals the potential for future remapping drama. It also presents an opportunity for municipalities to “think outside the box” to address concerns from some voters that they have no viable voice in choosing their elected officials.

The race of a politician should have no place in a political race -- but it does. In fact, a primary concern in any reapportionment plan is to ensure that the political strength of minority residents is not diluted.

Another is to create enough “safe” districts in each political jurisdiction to ensure minority representation is roughly proportional to its share of the population.

In short, race doesn’t matter -- until it does.

AT-LARGE VS. DISTRICTS

Four of the parish’s nine municipalities have single-member districts.

Bunkie, Simmesport and Cottonport have four districts and one alderman-at-large who is also mayor pro-tem, serving as mayor when the elected mayor is absent. This system is outlined under the state’s Lawrason Act.

Marksville has a city charter which creates five single-member districts with the mayor being elected citywide and serving as a voting member of the council.

Mansura is the only town-sized municipality still electing its five-member town council in an at-large election.

The four villages elect their councils at-large. Moreauville, Hessmer and Plaucheville are organized under the Lawrason Act and have three village aldermen. Evergreen has a town charter which requires five aldermen instead of three.

The villages are too small for single-member districts to be feasible.

There are some issues with the parish’s other five municipalities’ method of electing their officials.

In the following paragraphs, the term “predominantly” means more than 65 percent of one race.

MARKSVILLE

Although late to the 2010 Census remap party, the Marksville City Council created a five-member plan that probably does the best job of reflecting its demographic makeup.

The city is 50 percent white, 42 percent black and 8 percent bi-racial/other, according to the 2010 Census. The Nov. 27 voter count shows 53.8 percent of its voters are white.

The city has two predominantly white districts, two predominantly black districts and one majority white district. It has two white councilmen and three black council members, with a black candidate defeating a white incumbent in District 5 in the last council elections.

The way District 5 is drawn, neither race has an overwhelming advantage or is effectively marginalized when the seat comes up for election.

BUNKIE

Bunkie is about 57 percent black and 40 percent white. It has two predominantly black districts -- one over 75 percent black and the other almost 85 percent black based on the count of Nov. 27 registered voters. It has a predominantly white (77 percent) district and a majority white (53.5 percent) district.

Those four districts are represented by their majority race. The at-large alderman is white.

So, even though blacks are a majority of population and voters, they are a minority on the council due to the result of the at-large election.

If the town wanted to ensure a greater likelihood of at least two whites on the council, it could move some of District 4’s whites into District 3.

The fact that the at-large councilman and the mayor, both of whom are elected citywide, are white is an indicator that race is not the determining factor for Bunkie voters.

In the last municipal election, the town elected its first-ever black police chief. It has never had a black mayor or alderman-at-large.

If the at-large councilman was black, the racial makeup of the council would closely reflect the town’s overall racial composition.

SIMMESPORT

Simmesport is almost 50-50 in both the 2010 Census figures and in the Nov. 27 registered voter numbers.

It has two black districts and two white districts, with each district’s majority race representing it on the town council.

At this time, the at-large alderman is white. However, for the first time in the town’s history, a black was elected mayor.

If Simmesport needed to do anything to protect its current state of representative government, it would be to pull a few more blacks from District 3 (78.6 percent black) into District 4 (60.1 percent black) and possibly mirror that on the other racial side by moving some whites from District 1 (71.5 percent white) to District 2 (62.6 percent white).

If voters of both races were willing to throw the dice, the four single-member districts could be redrawn so that each would more closely resemble the town’s 50-50 makeup.

COTTONPORT

Cottonport was 44 percent white and 52 percent black in the 2010 Census. However, it’s latest voter registration count shows 43.5 percent of its voters are white.

Despite whites making up over 40 percent of the electorate, only 20 percent of the council members are white.

Cottonport has two predominantly black districts and one that is 62 percent black. It has one overwhelmingly white (86.7 percent) district, which has almost 52 percent of the town’s white voters.

With those demographic figures in play, it is no surprise that the three black districts are represented by blacks, the white district has a white alderman and the majority-black town’s at-large seat is held by a black.

Cottonport’s unrepresentative district plan could be addressed by moving council district lines to put some of District 3’s whites into District 4 and some of District 4’s blacks into District 3.

This would make District 4 a “battleground district” -- to borrow a phrase from the national election lexicon -- in which a black or white candidate would have no significant racial advantage and improve the chances of a second white alderman on the council.

MANSURA

The 2010 Census reports Mansura’s population to be 56 percent black, 37 percent white and 7 percent bi-racial or other.

Its five-member Town Council is elected in one at-large election, with all voters able to vote for five individuals to fill those five seats.

As of Nov. 27, 30.4 percent of registered voters were white and 67.9 percent were black. This would indicate the percentage of black population has increased since 2010, since whites generally make up a greater percent of registered voters than they do in the overall population figures.

When four black candidates were elected to the council in November 2015, white residents found that even though they accounted for almost 40 percent of the population, they had only 20 percent representation on the council.

When DeLas Huddleston died only a few months after taking office, the council appointed Allison Ferguson -- a white candidate who finished four votes behind Huddleston for the fifth council seat.

That decision restored a racial balance to the council. However, it did not calm the “minority race” voters’ fear that Mansura could someday have an all-black council because, as one white Mansuran noted, “white votes don’t matter anymore.”

Mansura also has a black mayor, black elected police chief, black town clerk and blacks as department heads in all town departments, giving white residents a further feeling of being an alien in their own town.

It is a sentiment that was once expressed by black citizens a few decades ago, when the only time a white politician asked about their problems was at election time and the only black in City Hall was probably the janitor.

Most would agree it wasn’t right in the past and shouldn’t be considered right in the present.

NO STATE LAW

There is no state law that requires single-member districts once a town reaches a certain population.

For the past several decades there has been the question in this state and others as to whether at-large elections discriminate against minorities.

Mansura is also organized under the Lawrason Act, so if it changed its election system from at-large to single-member district, it would likely have four district aldermen and an at-large member.

It would probably be possible to draw one “safe” district to ensure a white on the council. Assuming the 2020 Census figures are not dramatically different from the 2010 numbers, the town might also be able to create a district with a less than 60 percent black majority that would give white voters some level of clout in deciding who would represent them in that district.

Even with a single-member system, a 4-1 black majority on the council would be likely -- assuming the “birds of a feather” theory that blacks vote for blacks and whites vote for whites.

If Mansura had a Marksville-style system, with five single-member districts, the town could probably create two slightly white majority districts that would create the possibility of a racially reflective council, but also run the risk of a one-race board.

RACE STILL A FACTOR

There are those who say the race of a candidate should not matter and that the racial composition of a voting district should not be a factor when creating voting districts.

That is a noble philosophy, and in a perfect world would be the case.

Yet, there are already threats of a “Voting Rights” lawsuit if the parish government is changed from a 9-member Police Jury to a 10-member Parish Council/President form of government.

The concern is that the 10th member, the parish president, would be elected at-large to serve as the chief executive of the parish government.

Increasing the number of parish government officials to 10 reduces the voting power of blacks on the parish panel from 33 percent to 30 percent. Because blacks make up less than 27 percent of registered voters and about 29 percent of the overall population, the theory is that a qualified black candidate would appear to have little chance of winning the parishwide race for president.

No black has ever won a parishwide election.

Even at 30 percent, the ratio of blacks among the elected parish governing officials would be greater than in the population as a whole.

This argument once again raises the question of whether at-large elections are fair to the minority segment of voters.

FOUR VILLAGES

As noted previously, the four villages are too small for single-member districts.

In the 2010 Census, Plaucheville was 93 percent white and 1 percent black, with 6 percent other race. There is no sizeable “disenfranchised minority” to consider in the village of 248.

Hessmer is over 84 percent white and has a three-member council. Its minority segment is too small for there to be any chance of creating a minority-race district.

Evergreen has five at-large aldermen and a minority population of about 26 percent. Dividing the village of 310 residents (157 voters) into five districts might allow the creation of a minority district, if the minority residents live in the same area of the village. If not, it would be impossible to “cherry pick” enough residents to ensure one black on the five-member board.

Moreauville has a large minority population that is accurately reflected in its three-member council.

In the term prior to the most recent municipal elections, two of the three members were black. Now, there are two whites and one black.

The town is 58 percent white and 36 percent black, according to the 2010 Census. Whites made up 56.3 percent of the registered voters as of Nov. 27.

AT-LARGE OPTIONS

Another at-large election option to improve minority strength in deciding municipal leaders is a system called “plumping” or “cumulative voting.” This could benefit minority voters in the villages and in Mansura.

Under that system, for example, every voter would have five votes for the Evergreen council election, to use as they see fit. The voter could use all five on one candidate, split them between two or more, use one per candidate or use a few and decide not to use all of them in the election.

This maintains the “one man/one vote” doctrine by ensuring that all voters are treated equally, but it allows minority voters to “plump” their voting strength to have a better chance of electing their preferred candidate.

This is done in other states, but apparently not in Louisiana.

Some municipalities in other states have separate at-large districts, with candidates choosing which at-large seat to seek rather than all candidates running against each other with the top vote-getters being elected to the council.

These numbered seats can be designated by neighborhoods and include a residency requirement for candidates for that seat, even though all voters in the town would vote for their choice among those candidates seeking that seat.

Marksville Mayor John Lemoine said he favors the single-member district system the city uses because it gives residents a representative from their community.

“If all five council members ran at-large, it would be like having six mayors,” Lemoine said. “You only need one mayor.”

By having the mayor also serve as a voting member of the council, every citizen in Marksville has two votes on the council, he said.

Mansura Mayor Kenneth Pickett prefers the at-large system because it allows more people to run for office. It also requires council members to put the town’s best interests above those of one or two neighborhoods.

Reapportionment for those municipalities with single-member districts -- and for the Police Jury and School Board -- cannot be done until after the 2020 Census.

All of the municipal council elections will be back before the voters before 2020. Therefore, there is not likely to be any changes in district lines or changing from at-large to districts in the foreseeable future.

A key reason for this nation’s revolution was the complaint of “taxation without representation,” and Americans’ right to vote -- even when not exercised -- is one of our most treasured possessions.

That being the case, it is never too soon to consider whether changes are needed to ensure local elections are as fair as possible and include as many of the voters as possible.