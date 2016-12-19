Avoyelles Christmas events this week

The following is a list of Christmas events in Avoyelles Parish happening this week:

Tuesday, December 20

2 p.m. Christmas gumbo in Cottonport

Bayou Life Church of Cottonport will host a Christmas gumbo this Tuesday (Dec. 20) at 2 p.m. The church is located on Cottonport Boulevard.

In addition to the gumbo meal, there will be Christmas caroling. The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Louis Charrier at (337) 308-0336 or Joe Mayeux at 305-7254.

Thursday, December 22

5:30-7:30 p.m. Cottonport Live Nativity

The Pentecostals of Cottonport will present a Live Nativity from 5:30-7:30 p.m. this Thursday (Dec. 22) at the church at 717 Montalvo Boulevard. The nativity is free to view.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Rev. Douglas Doyle is host pastor. For more information call (318) 229-7500.

Sunday, December 25

10 a.m. “Just a Little Miracle” Christmas play

The Avoyelles House of Mercy, at 411 Benjamin Drive in Marksville, will present a children’s Christmas play entitled “Just a Little Miracle” at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day. It is a traditional play narrating the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Admission is free.

For more information call 253-8213 or visit online at avoyelleshouseofmercy.com.