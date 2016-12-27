Avoyelles Parish receives $160,000 in federal flood aid

When heavy rains hit much of North Louisiana in March, areas of northern Avoyelles Parish sustained damage from the high water.

The Avoyelles Police Jury received confirmation at its Dec. 13 meeting that the state has approved $160,000 for road and levee damages in Ward 1.

Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said that money will be shared with the Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Bouef Levee Board.

Frank will meet with officials from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) before the end of the year to verify what projects the funds can be spent on. Plans for repair projects must be submitted by Jan. 18, he said.

Horsepen Creek and South Jeff McCain roads were damaged by the flooding and will be submitted for repairs, Frank said.

The Levee Board will receive a portion of the aid funds for damage to levees and Levee Board property.

The Levee Board has also applied for a large grant to raise levees along Red River that came close to being topped in the August flood. Jurors were told that a decision on the parish’s August flood damage is still pending.