888 still without power in Avoyelles from Monday storm

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 888 CLECO customers in Avoyelles Parish were without power following Monday’s storm that left nearly 15,000 customers in the parish without power. Cleco anticipates that 70 percent of these customers will have power restored by this morning, leaving 265 customers without power until noon today.

“We have found that the damage is more extensive than our initial assessment,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Strong winds blew trees and debris into our rights of way which has slowed down our progress. In addition, wet conditions required the need for more off-road equipment to access the rural areas.”

In Avoyelles Parish, Cleco crews have replaced 74 transformers, 39 cross arms and 36 poles. That number is expected to climb as the crews continue their restoration efforts.

Crews worked into last night and expects all customers who can take power to be restored by noon today.

Number of customers with expected power restoration by noon today, Jan. 4:

Bunkie 30

Evergreen15

Hessmer 120

Marksville 6

Moreauville 7

Bordelonville 85

“We have had a productive, but challenging day,” said Lass yesterday. “We want to thank our customers for their patience as we continue to work swiftly and safely to restore power.”

Cleco continues to remind customers to be cautious of downed power lines. Stay away, and call 911 or Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report a dangerous situation with electricity.