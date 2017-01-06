GOHSEP activates Crisis Action Team to respond to wintry weather

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is activating its Crisis Action Team (CAT) to address any requests for support from parishes and other state agencies due to the inclement weather conditions. GOHSEP’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be manned 24 hours a day until conditions across the state improve. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports moderate to heavy sleet and light snow in some areas of the state. Other regions could be impacted by similar conditions Friday evening through Saturday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided the following information:

With the possibility of wintry weather, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has staff, de-icing materials and equipment staged throughout the state to respond in the event of adverse weather. Forecasts call for the possibility of freezing temperatures with some precipitation in isolated areas throughout the state today and Saturday morning.

DOTD will have crews scouting the roadways and bridges and will be prepared to respond, if necessary.

Supply inventories and equipment have been checked, and crews will address any affected bridges and roadways. In addition, DOTD will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:

-- 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

-- MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

DOTD urges motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions and stay off the roads whenever possible. DOTD will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet or snow and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.

GOHSEP Director James Waskom said, “Many areas are already dealing with dangerous conditions. If you must travel, be aware of the potential road issues due to icy conditions. Visit www.511.la.org for DOTD updates. Look for weather updates from the National Weather Service and your local media.”

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type emergency. You download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.