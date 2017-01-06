Marksville amends zoning ordinance to prevent multi-unit develolpmenets in residential areas

Marksville will be considering revising its 44-year-old zoning regulations to bring the laws up to date and put the city standards in modern, easy to understand language.

The issue recently came to light when a poorly written description of the A-2 Residential classification was questioned.

Zoning Commissioner Terry Bonnette said that as written, the ordinance would appear to allow a developer to put multiple housing units on a lot.

“It should be only one house per lot,” Bonnette said.

He said there is a problem having multiple rental units in a single-dwelling residential subdivision.

“People want to build apartment complexes” in areas zoned for single-family homes, Bonnette said.

“This ordinance is an antique,” Councilman Frank Havard said.

Havard proposed a “temporary fix” by amending the definition of A-2 to explicitly prohibit “any structure used for commercial purposes.”

That would eliminate the possibility of multiple apartments, duplexes or even single-family homes that would be rented, he noted.

Havard said the city will eventually rewrite the entire zoning code to bring it up to date. He said the code was probably modern for its day, but Marksville has grown and times have changed.

Rene Borrel said a rumored development on Prescott Avenue, toward Spring Bayou, “is just a rumor. For it to move forward, there would have to be a study. They would have to look at the infrastructure -- water, sewer, drainage, roads -- to ensure it was sufficient to handle a multi-family development.”

Borrel said that kind of project “is not one you can get a permit for the next day after applying. It would take a month or two to even determine if they were able to do it.”

If the infrastructure could support the development, it would likely have to come before the council for approval.

With the amendment, any such project would have to get approval for a zoning exception or to have the tract re-zoned for commercial purposes.

In another matter, the council accepted Medic Avenue, off Tunica Drive, as a city street.

Attorney Ben Luke, representing property owners Dr. Donna Breen and Dr. Paula Childress, requested the action.

He said the city adopted a resolution to accept the street in 1991, and his clients have thought it was a city street ever since. The street goes back to the area usually used for the city’s fireworks displays.

Luke said there is a medical company interested in purchasing land in that area with plans to construct a $3.1 million medical facility there.

“They need assurances from the city that the city will accept maintenance of the street and provide utilities to the property,” Luke said.

There is a city water line with a fire hydrant on that property.

Borrel said the water line is of sufficient size and capacity to serve the described facility. The property is also suitably zoned for a medical service facility, he added.

-- Authorized contracting with the Louisiana Municipal Association’s LaMATS program to collect past due water and sewer bills. LaMATS will add a fee to the overdue amount to cover its expenses. Participating in the program will not cost the city anything.