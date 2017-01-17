Parish Livestock Show to be held Friday, Saturday

The 2017 Avoyelles Parish Livestock Show will be held this Friday and Saturday (Jan. 20 and 21) at the Avoyelles Parish Barn on Fair Street in Marksville.

The Livestock Show features 4-H students from Avoyelles Parish’s public, parochial and homeschools who compete in animal showcases.

The 4-H encourages the public to attend the event, which is free of charge.

On Friday, the barn will open at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. all goats and sheep must be in the barn and ready for weigh-in. Weigh in of these animals will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m., judging will be held in the following categories: sheep show-lamb including breeding sheep, commercial ewes, market lambs including Hampshire, Suffolk, Natural Color, Black Face Cross and White Face Cross and Sheep Showmanship and goat show-market goat, breeding, commercial and showmanship.

At 4 p.m., swine and cattle may arrive in the barn. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., the premier exhibitor contest for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and rabbits will be held. Following the contest, rabbit check in will begin at 5 p.m.

Swine and cattle weigh in will be from 5:30-7 p.m. At 6 p.m., all swine and cattle must be in the barn. Judging for the rabbit show will begin at 6 p.m.

A judging for rabbit showmanship will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The barn will close at 9 p.m.

On Saturday the barn will open at 7 a.m. Exhibition poultry check in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. followed by judging of the swine then cattle show at 9 a.m. The swine show will consist of: breeding swine followed by market swine which included Duroc, Hampshire, Yorkshire, AOB, Barrow and Crossbreds. The final swine show will be showmanship. The cattle show will consist of: Dairy, Dairy Showmanship, Commercial Heifer, Beef Breeding and showmanship.

At 10 a.m. judging for exhibition poultry will be held. From 10 to 11 a.m. the Poultry Premier Exhibitor contest will be held. The final event for the show will be the Exhibition Poultry Showmanship at 11:30 a.m.

Concessions will be sold during the livestock show and all proceeds will benefit the Avoyelles 4-H programs. Included will be jambalaya, Frito chili pies, nachos, drinks, candy and much more.

For more information call Sheena at the Avoyelles Parish 4-H Office at (318) 964-2245.