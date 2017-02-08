Upcoming events

MARDI GRAS

Beads will begin to fly and communities will gather together as the 2017 Mardi Gras season in and around Avoyelles Parish gets underway.

Listed are the first two events being held in the upcoming week. They are:

St. Francis de Sales Mardi Gras parade, chicken run and dance, Echo-

The Knights of Columbus Council 9294 of St. Francis de Sales Church in Echo will host its annual Mardi Gras celebration this Friday and Saturday.

The annual dance will kick off festivities on Friday, (Feb. 10) followed by the children’s Mardi Gras parade, chicken run and community gumbo supper on Saturday.

The Mardi Gras dance for those ages 18 and older will be from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday in the church hall. Tickets are $5 per person.

DJ Josh Franks & Ms. Sis will provide a mixture of Mardi Gras, Cajun, Pop Oldies, Country and party music. The dance is BYOB.

The Mardi Gras parade will begin on Saturday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. in front of St. Francis De Sales Church. The parade will leave the church parking lot and travel south on Hwy. One. It will turn right onto Sandy Lane. The route will travel through the Echo community on Sandy Lane. There will be designated stops for children to participate in chicken runs along the parade route.

Cost to participate in the parade is $1 per participant. All participants must report to the chicken float at 12 noon for a brief meeting.

Gumbo will be sold for $5 a bowl in the church hall at 5 p.m. Soft drinks will be $1 and there will be free king cake for everyone.

For more information on the dance contact Randy Guillory at 318-709-0443 or 318-452-9340.

For information on the parade or children’s chicken run, contact Jimmy and Brenda at 318-729-1007 or 318-729-0683.

ACOA Mardi Gras Party, Mansura-

The Avoyelles Council on Aging will host its 2017 Senior Mardi Gras Party at 1 p.m. this Friday at the Cochon De Lait Pavilion in Mansura.

The party is open to all senior citizens in Avoyelles Parish. Entertainment will be provided by The Pete and Paul Band and refreshments will be served. Tickets are $1 and available at any Avoyelles Council on Aging Senior Center.

To register to run for king or queen or for more information call Gwen Burke at 253-9771.

BOUCHERIE ON THE BAYOU-BORDELONVILLE

The Knights of Columbus Bayou des Glaises Council will host the 2017 “Boucherie on the Bayou” this Saturday and Sunday at the Longhorn Fire Training/Community Center (school site) in Bordelonville. Food will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

On sale will be red and white boudin, cracklins, sausage, seasoned ground pork, hogshead cheese and fried pork on both days.

Dinners consisting of pork stew with trimmings (sweet potatoes, slaw and bread) will be sold for $8 each on Sunday. Homemade cakes will also be sold on Sunday.

Dinner tickets can be purchased at St. Peter Catholic Church rectory, Bordelonville Water Works, His and Hers Hair Salon across from the old Roy Theater in Mansura, Moreauville Parts House, or from any KC member.

Tickets are also available by by calling 318-997-2467, 318-997-2297, 318-985-2473, 318- 964-5150, 318-997-2465 or 318-997-2151.

FOX THEATRE

The Fox Theatre in Marksville will present two events in recognition of Valentine’s Day.

The first will be “Love is in the Air,” a night of song celebrating that crazy little thing called love, on Thursday and Friday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door.

The event will feature local musicians and soloists performing love-inspired tunes.

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres with a cash bar available.

For more information, call 253-8105 or visit facebook.com/foxtheater.marksville or marksvillefox.com.

The second will be the continuation of the “French Film Series” with a showing of "Romantics Anonymous" this Sunday at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the French cartoon “Pepe LePew” playing until the start of the film.

"Romantics Anonymous" is a 2010 French-Belgian romantic comedy with English subtitles.

Admission is $10 per person and includes a glass of wine, gourmet popcorn and chocolate.

For tickets or more information, call 253-8105 or go to marksvillefox.com or facebook.com/foxtheater.marksville.