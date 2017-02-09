2017-18 school calendar sees few changes

Students will start the 2017-18 school year on Aug. 10 and end the school year on May 23, according to the school calendar recommended by the Avoyelles School Board’s Executive Committee.

Board members were told that the calendar is almost identical to this year’s schedule.

In between the opening and closing dates, students will have 33 days off from school.

They will have off 12 days for Christmas (Dec. 21-Jan. 5), five for Thanksgiving (Nov. 20-24), six for Easter (March 30-April 6) and four for Mardi Gras (Feb. 9-Feb. 14).

In addition to those extended holidays, students will be off one day in September (Labor Day, Sept. 4), two days in October (Oct. 20, “fall break,” and Oct. 23, staff development), another day in November (Veterans Day, Nov. 10), another day in January (Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 15) and another day in March (March 23, staff development).

Student Information System Coordinator Luke Welch told board members the calendar exceeds all state requirements for the instructional schedule. It has 177 student instructional days and 186 work days for teachers and staff.

The calendar also includes four emergency days -- two in each semester -- to cover any lost days due to bad weather or other circumstances that force a school to close for a day or two.

There are nine staff development days -- three before students report for opening day, five scattered at the end of student holidays and one the day after the school year closes.

Welch said the Oct. 20 “fall break” was added to the calendar to take the place of the Nov. 8 election day holiday in this year’s schedule. That day is a Friday. The district has a staff development day on the following Monday, Oct. 23, which gives students a short break after a 33-day stretch with no holiday.

The start-stop nature of the school calendar has been a topic of discussion in the past.

The 2017-18 calendar will go 17 days before the first student holiday, 33 before the next break, 13 before a one-day break, five before the one-week Thanksgiving holiday, 18 before the 12-day Christmas break, five before a one-day holiday, a stretch of 23 days, then 26, then only four before entering the home stretch of 33 days without a holiday.

Schools may be released early prior to major holidays if the schools have sufficient instructional minutes to meet state requirements -- which they will if there have been no emergency days taken.

Most of the holidays are clumped between November and February, when there are 23 student vacation days and 65 school days.

YEAR-ROUND SCHOOL

Although the Avoyelles School Board has not raised the subject, social media sites in and around the parish have been abuzz with calls for the district to implement a year-round school (YRS) calendar.

This issue became a topic of conversation after reports that Lincoln Parish, newly declared a unitary system, was considering YRS.

There are several YRS schools -- some charters and some regular public schools -- around the state.

Those calling for such a schedule should understand that it doesn’t mean what it sounds like it means.

Under YRS, a school would operate under a 180-day school year -- just like the traditional, or “agrarian,” calendar in place in most school districts.

Year-round school is not an “extended” school year. That is a different issue entirely. The call to extend the traditional 180-day school year to at least 220 days, proposed in the 1983 “A Nation At Risk” report, has never gained traction in the nation’s public schools.

The supposed advantage of a year-round school is that there are short breaks between terms instead of the long “summer vacation” that separates the old school year from the new one.

Proponents contend this helps students retain what was taught and avoids forcing teachers to “refresh” or “catch up” for the first weeks of the new school year.

Those opposed say the “quarter breaks” are at least as disruptive, if not more so, to a student’s continuity of learning.

The most popular YRS model is a four-term school year with a 45-day term and a 15-day break between terms. The quarter break is like having four Christmas holidays during the year.

Some districts are on “trimesters,” with 60-day terms and 20-day breaks. Some are on semesters, with 90-day terms and a 30-day break.

The calendar may have one-day or two-day holidays within a term to observe holidays such as Thanksgiving, July 4th, Good Friday and Labor Day -- if granting such extra holidays still allows the school to meet instructional time requirements. Many YRS schools consider those special days as just another school day, but may have special lessons or programs to mark the occasion.

In districts able to afford the extra cost, a YRS schedule offers the opportunity for remedial or enrichment “mini-courses” during the inter-term breaks.

A recommended 45-15 schedule on the National Association for Year Round Education website starts the year with 45 school days and a 15-day fall break. The second quarter would have 30 school days, a 3-day Thanksgiving break, 15 school days and then the 15-day winter break. The third quarter would go 45 days and then a 15-day spring break and then end with a 45-day final quarter followed by a 30-day summer break.

MULTI-TRACK OPTION

Larger schools may also have different “tracks” which allow districts with overcrowded schools to make better use of the available space instead of leaving buildings basically empty for over two months in the summer.

For example, “Track A” could start its four-quarter school year in July so that its second quarter would end prior to Christmas/New Year’s.

“Track B” would start in October so that its first quarter would end before Christmas.

“Track C” would begin its school year after the holiday break in January and would continue into the summer.

If there was a “Track D” it would start its school year in April and end its first quarter in June. It’s second quarter would begin when “Track A” starts its new school year in July.

Smaller schools usually have one schedule for all students.

While several education organizations favor the concept, there are those opposed to the “new” calendar -- which has been in use in some large cities since 1900.

One Avoyelles Parish parent whose child attended a school with a YRS schedule in another state said the multi-track system was confusing and the school calendar was inconvenient for working parents with young children because of the three-week breaks during the year rather than all at once in the summer.

BUNKIE PROGRAM

Welch said there has been no recent discussions about year-round schools in this parish. However, he said the district experimented with the concept at Bunkie Elementary several years ago.

“It was a pilot program implemented to improve state test scores,” Welch said. “The test scores did improve and so did attendance rates, but there were too many problems associated with it -- primarily because it was the only school on that schedule.”

Welch said parents complained about children being out of school between quarters because of the problem in finding someone to watch them.

“For one of those intersession breaks we offered non-mandatory remediation classes,” Welch said. “We had about 80 percent participation because the parents didn’t want to find someone else to watch the kids while they were at work.”