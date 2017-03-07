APSB gives, receives land at Avoyelles High

In a classic example of “giveth” and “receiveth,” two land donations recently occurred involving the Avoyelles School Board.

In December, Burton and Linda Rachal of Moreauville donated property adjacent to Avoyelles High School to be used as the site for a greenhouse. The Rachals are the parents of AHS Principal Mike Rachal.

In January, the School Board completed the process of transferring about five acres of Avoyelles High property to the Moreauville Sports Club to serve as the future site of a softball/baseball complex.

Although finished after the Rachals’ donation to the school, the transfer of land to Moreauville Sports Club began in August when the Building and Lands Committee authorized appraising the land in preparation for an agreement with the club. The board adopted a resolution to that effect in September.

Title of the property is given to the club in exchange for its promise to clear the property and “construct ballfields with backstops, stands, restrooms and concession stands for the use and training of the youth of Avoyelles Parish” through T-ball, baseball and other sports leagues for youth.

The agreement also stipulates that the facility will be available for use by Avoyelles Parish schools for extracurricular and sporting events.

Moreauville Sports Club will be responsible for maintenance and liability for the property.

If the club does not meet the conditions of the agreement within 18 months, or ever abandons the property for two years, the title will revert to the School Board.