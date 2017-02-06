APSB superintendent says school system cannot afford another charter school

In summarizing his position on opening any new charter schools in the parish, Avoyelles Superintendent of Schools Blaine Dauzat said simply, “We can’t afford it.”

While Dauzat would not use such blunt terms as he’s tired of hearing about charter schools, he does say the repeated rejection of a proposed charter school by local and state education boards “should cause people to consider that maybe the educators on our side of the issue are right.”

Dauzat said he was pleased with the recent Board of Elementary & Secondary Education vote that once again denied Red River Charter Academy the right to open a middle school charter in Avoyelles.

BESE tied, 5-5, on whether to approve RRCA as a Type 2 charter school. Dr. Gary Jones abstained because he is the APSB’s desegregation consultant. It takes six votes of the 11-member board to approve the application.

Dauzat was not pleased by the “negative attacks” by RRCA supporters on the local schools.

“For two days I had to sit there and hear them criticize us while they did not talk about what they would do that would be better,” Dauzat said.

“Red River has criticized this board, has criticized me, for opposing their application,” Dauzat continued. “Well, State Superintendent John White has done the same thing. BESE has done the same thing.”

STARTING OVER

Dauzat said the charter application process is starting over. He said the School Board will have to decide on any applications by June 1. “I expect Red River’s application will be submitted this month or in March,” the superintendent said. “That means we will have to hire a third-party evaluator -- again -- and probably consider the application in May. That’s another $10,000 we will have to pay for the evaluator because we are required by law to hire an independent evaluator for their application.”

Dauzat said the School Board’s opposition to another charter school in the parish “has been about 50 percent due to finances and 50 percent on concerns about what it would do to desegregation in the schools. From my standpoint, finances pose the biggest risk.”

Board members are still skeptical that the proposed charter would maintain a 50/50 white-black ratio of students, he added.

Dauzat said the school would take about $1 million of state Minimum Foundation Program funds the first year -- assuming the current funding method survives a legal challenge. At full capacity as a grade 7-12 high school, about $3 million of MFP would go to the charter school. “It would cost us about $8,000 per student,” Dauzat said.

The last court decision, in the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, sides with local school districts by saying MFP funds cannot be allocated to charter schools. That ruling is expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court. Dauzat is not shy about openly hoping the Supreme Court upholds the decision.

The cost to the overall school district would not be significantly different if RRCA were approved by the local school board as a Type 1 charter under the APSB umbrella or as a Type 2 charter approved by BESE and independent from the local school board.

“About 98 percent of MFP funds would go directly to the charter school even if it were a Type 1 charter,” Dauzat said. “We would have the ability to negotiate payment for other support services. That is the main difference.”

Dauzat said that if the new school takes 10 percent of the parish’s overall enrollment, it leaves the district with fewer resources to serve the remaining 90 percent.

“They say the dollars follow the kids, so we would not have the cost of educating those students in the charter school,” he continued. “I explain it this way. If you have 50 second graders you need two teachers. If 10 leave, you still need two teachers because you can’t have 40 students in a class. So now you have to educate these second graders with MFP funds for 40 students instead of 50. The cost is the same, but you have fewer resources to cover those costs.”

Dauzat said another issue is that no other school district Avoyelles’ size has more than two charter schools. There is one district smaller than Avoyelles with two charter schools.

“This would give us three charter schools,” Dauzat said. “What’s the point of having a public school system if they are just going to keep creating charter schools. Will they just make every school a charter and do away with the local school district?”

The other two charter schools are Avoyelles Public Charter, a K-12 school approved by BESE and operating outside of the school district, and LaSAS, a 7-12 high school that is included in the local school district.

Dauzat said people may not realize -- or believe -- that “things are much better when you walk the halls of our schools than they were some years ago.

“If you strip our schools of resources, there is the possibility of slipping back,” he continued. “I don’t think anyone wants that. I know I don’t.”