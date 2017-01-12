Authorities searching for suspects in Brouillette fire

Authorities are looking for three men and a woman in connection with the Dec. 28 fire that destroyed a camp at Brouillette owned by Marksville businessman and Avoyelles Police Juror Mark Borrel.

Construction of the new camp house was almost complete when it and another building at the site were burned in a “suspicious” fire between 1 and 2 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Eyewitnesses have said there were three white males, a white female and a dog seen in the vicinity around the time of the fire.

One male was about 5 ft. 8 inches tall, thin, with medium brown, wavy hair. The other two males were of medium build with darkhair. The female was described as 5-4, medium build and dark hair.

The dog was described as about knee-high, black, short-haired with four brown legs.

A 2015 Toyota Tacoma owned by Darrell Sanders was stolen at the same time. The Sanders’ residence is about five houses down from the Borrel camp.

A surveillance camera at a store caught the Tacoma passing fire engines on their way to the Borrel fire at 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 28.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

It is believed to have been set by individuals, but it has not been determined if it was intentional arson or carelessness by an individual or individuals hanging around the camp site.

Borrel had recently sold his camp at Spring Bayou to build the camp house in Brouilllette. He built the camp from the ground up and spent most of his free time working on it.

He said he had put about $75,000 into the house and was almost finished with the construction, but had not yet insured the structure.

He said he was planning to do that on Friday, Dec. 30, but the home was destroyed on Wednesday, Dec. 28.