Avoyellean of the Year nominations continue to honor community leaders

Nominations continue to come in for the Avoyelles Journal Avoyellean of the Year for 2016.

Each year nominations are sought to honor those in this parish for their countless unselfish deeds. From these nominations, one person is chosen as Avoyellean of the Year.

The award has been given annually since 1976 when Verdie B. Lemoine of Marksville was chosen as the first Avoyellean of the Year. The last recipient was Merkle Dupuy of Marksville, who sadly passed away a few months after receiving the award.

Take a few moments to write a nomination for someone you feel is deserving of this recognition. We rely on you, our readers, to let us know who in your community is deserving of nomination.

Nominations must be of individuals -- no groups, organizations or couples.

Nominations received will be printed in the Sunday Journal. The winner will be named in the spring.

E-mail nominations to news@avoyelles.com, fax to 253-7223, drop them by the newspaper offices in Bunkie or Marksville or mail to:

Avoyellean 2016 Committee

P.O. Box 36

Marksville, La. 71351