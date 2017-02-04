Avoyelles DA Office facing budget deficit

Despite a growing crime rate, the fines and court costs paid by the criminals has declined to such a degree that the District Attorney’s Office is facing an $80,000 deficit “if things don’t turn around,” D.A. Charles Riddle said.

Riddle told the Bunkie Rotary Club earlier this month that his office has a $1.2 million operating budget. In the past, revenue has been sufficient to meet that budget.

Riddle said his office had to dip into its accumulated surplus from past years to cover a deficit in 2016. The same problem that plagued the office in 2016 is continuing this year -- less money being collected in fines and court costs -- and “we just don’t have a surplus to depend on,” he noted.

Riddle has been district attorney for 14 years. For most of those years, revenue was enough to cover the budgeted expenses. In some years, the office collected a surplus of revenue.

Riddle said the District Attorney’s Office receives 12 percent of the fines and court costs. The sheriff’s office receives 12 percent. The remaining 76 percent goes to the criminal court fund.

One reason for the decrease in fines and court cost payments is due to defendants choosing jail time rather than paying a fine or just not paying the court costs as ordered, he said.

Riddle is looking at ways to keep his office within budget. He said he does not want to impose layoffs, but he may have to make hard decisions in the coming months if the financial picture doesn’t change.

The DA’s Office handled about 2,000 felony and misdemeanor cases. A “case” involves one person, but that individual may have multiple charges.

About half of the caseload are felonies that could go to trial. There are several attempts to reach a plea bargain to reduce the number of trials.

“It saves on trial costs if a plea bargain can be reached,” Riddle said.

He said his office sets aside one day a month for felony defendants and their attorneys to meet with prosecutors at the courthouse to try to reach a plea deal. Some defendants don’t bother showing up for the pre-trial meeting.

A trial date and time is usually determined at that meeting if a plea deal is not made.

On another topic, Riddle told the Rotary Club that about 90 percent of arrests in this parish are related in some way to abuse of alcohol or illegal drugs.

“We have to do something about the drug problem in Avoyelles,” Riddle said. “Everyone needs to work together to help solve this issue.”

One program to address the substance abuse-related crime problem is Drug Court. Riddle said that program allows people arrested for drug-related offenses to choose to attend rehab programs and meetings instead of going through the regular court system where they would be tried, convicted and sentenced for their crime.

Riddle said Drug Court has a high success rate, although not 100 percent effective, and has been a benefit to the parish and those who have gone through the Drug Court program.

“Employers seem to like Drug Court because their employees go to it instead of jail and the employees are drug tested three times a week,” Riddle noted. “The employer may have to let an employee off to attend meetings before they go to work. Most employees that have to attend the meetings are back at work by 10 a.m.”