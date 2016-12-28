Avoyelles D.A. writes about son's arrest

The following Facebook post was made by Avoyelles District Attorney Charles Riddle. In the statement, he reveals the arrest of his son, John, in St. Tammany Parish and John's possible future arrest when he returns to Avoyelles Parish:

My son, John Riddle, was arrested today pursuant to an arrest warrant for Monetary Instrument Abuse, a felony, and Criminal Damage to Property, a misdemeanor. The St. Tammy Parish Sheriff’s office had the warrant drawn up and it was signed by a St. Tammany Parish Judge.

He is also under investigation in Avoyelles Parish that will probably lead to another arrest. First, know this, for Avoyelles Parish, I will be recused, not only because a District Attorney can not prosecute an immediate family member, but also due to the fact that the DA office is a victim. This will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

As to the details of the investigation, I will not discuss them publically. This post is shared to avoid further rumors.

I am asking for prayers for my family. Of course, this is hard for us to accept, and all who read this will have different reactions. I already know that. Some will not only scorn him, but will also scorn me. I have sat with many families who have had their loved ones involved as defendants. The pain the family goes through is real.

As an elected official, I am accustomed to criticism. I have shed tears with families of defendants, as well as victims.

Also, there have already been efforts by defendants to use information about my son, in an effort to gain a more favorable result by threatening me in a form of blackmail, thinking that I would do anything to protect my son. Know that as a parent, I love my son and will do what any parent would do to obtain the correct result. Yet, I will not compromise this office. I do not condone any action that he is accused of doing.

As District Attorney, I will not be influenced by a defendant’s effort to include my son in conspiracy. If anyone believes I am vulnerable know that my heart is broken by these events, but will overcome this and continue to prosecute those who break the law.

My resolve is stronger in the effort to address substance abuse to aid those families struggling in this area. That effort will not stop. God bless you all.