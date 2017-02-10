Avoyelles firefighters 'go to school' to improve skills

For a rural parish, Avoyelles has one of the best fire ratings in the state. A major reason for that is training.

Last week, full-time and volunteer firemen from around the parish gathered for four nights of training -- two in Bunkie and two in Hessmer. Two of the nights were spent in classroom training, because firefighters use their head at least as much as they do their heart.

The other two nights of training focused on two types of fires the firemen might encounter. The Hessmer session was on how to fight a liquefied natural gas fire. The Bunkie training dealt with vehicle fires.

Both fire training exercises had “props” on which the firemen could practice.

Fire departments from throughout the parish and from nearby Cheneyville attended the four-day training, which was sponsored by LSU’s Fire & Emergency Training Institute (FETI) and included three trainers.

FETI Municipal Programs Coordinator Jim Wells said the training is paid out of a dedicated fund set up by the Legislature several years ago.

There are three regions, with Avoyelles falling in a region that stretches from LaSalle to Cameron parishes. The program sometimes receives federal funds to assist in training.

“We encourage all firemen to participate in these training exercises,” Wells said. “Avoyelles is very good in making sure their firemen attend the training.”

Wells is a retired Naval firefighter and has been with the LSU program for the past 17 years.

Bunkie Fire Chief Joey Frank, who also serves as the parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director, said all of Bunkie’s full-time firemen are required to attend the training sessions.

“We want our firefighters to be prepared when they are confronted with different types of fires,” Frank said. “The training protects the firefighters when they are battling a fire.”

Hessmer Fire Chief Quinn Drouin also said training is important for firefighters.

“This is especially helpful for the younger firefighters, who haven’t experienced these types of fires,” Drouin said. “This is a very valuable experience for these firefighters. With the proper training, it can be a benefit when we test for our fire rating.”

The training in Bunkie was on Lake Street at Haas Auditorium. The shell of a vehicle was used for the exercise.

Firefighters were trained on how to approach the fire and to work together as a team. They were also instructed on the size of hose, type of nozzle and best spray pattern to use to get the fire under control.

Wells said fire training classes are held in each parish at least once a month, but working with props occurs two or three times a year.

“Later in 2017 we will work with props on a flashover fire and firefighter survival,” Wells continued. “Not only do we want to make sure the firemen have the knowledge on how to handle a situation, we want to make sure they can do it.”