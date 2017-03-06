Avoyelles, Marksville rated favorably in two SmartAsset reports

Two findings based on 2016 studies by a New York financial technology company indicate this area has a lot to offer those seeking to enjoy a good and relatively inexpensive lifestyle.

SmartAsset determined that Avoyelles Parish is tied with Winn Parish with the fourth-lowest tax burden in the state. In a separate study, the company ranked Marksville as the state’s fourth-best place to retire. The comparatively low tax rate was a key element in that favorable rating.

Residents of the parish and city may disagree with SmartAssets conclusions -- based on comments and voter rejection of a School Board sales tax and three parish road district taxes in December.

LOW TAX BURDEN

Avoyelles was fifth in the low tax burden report last year.

To get a nationwide comparison for its survey -- which is used by those making decisions on relocating, purchasing property, opening businesses, etc. -- SmartAsset analyzes what the “average” U.S. taxpayer would pay in income, sales, property, and fuel taxes in more than 3,300 counties/parishes across the country.

That “average taxpayer” has a household income of $53,000, owns a $250,000 house and spends 35 percent of his take-home pay on taxable goods. The average miles per year driven is weighted by the location, SmartAssets’ explanation of its report notes.

That profile does not match the “average Avoyelles taxpayer,” but it does put all areas of the country on an even playing field for comparing one community to another.

Of the top 10 low-burden parishes, four had higher sales tax burdens and five were lower than Avoyelles. Four had higher property tax burdens and Avoyelles was tied for fifth with the other five parishes.

The sales and property tax numbers are for parishwide taxes only and do not reflect municipal taxes. The Marksville tax figure in the “best place to retire” survey does include municipal taxes.

RETIREMENT STUDY

The “best place to retire” study looked at taxes, recreation/social opportunities for senior citizens and availability of medical care.

That report found that a person retiring in Marksville would pay about 18.2 percent of their income in taxes. That was second lowest in the top 10 cities, behind overall No. 10 Ponchatoula.

Marksville’s other stats were 3.6 doctor’s offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people, no retirement centers and a population that is about 15.1 percent senior citizens.

The No. 1 city for retirees is Covington -- paying 19.6 percent in taxes, 15.6 doctor’s offices per 1,000 people, 2.7 rec centers per 1,000 people, 0.2 retirement centers per 1,000 people and 14.2 percent of the population being senior citizens.

Covington’s overall score on SmartAssets survey was 37.6. Marksville at No. 4 had a score of 20.3. Ponchatoula’s 1.8 doctor’s offices per 1,000 population caused it to finish lower than it would have with a better ratio.

LEMOINE'S COMMENTS

Mayor John Lemoine noted that some may point out Marksville’s relatively high sales tax rate -- it has 2 cents of municipal sales tax that those in the unincorporated areas don’t have -- but agreed that Marksville has other advantages to offer.

“It’s like the motto on the water tower, ‘Where Everybody Is Somebody,’” Lemoine said. “We are a friendly city and always willing to help someone out. I think it goes back to our French heritage, which is a friendly culture.”

Lemoine said Marksville has “good weather and is a clean city. We have won the ‘Cleanest City’ contest several years in the past and people here take pride in their property.”

Other “places rated” lists have used this area’s weather as a negative, saying it is too hot and humid and subject to torrential rains. As in most cases, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Lemoine said he knows of several Marksville and Avoyelles natives “who moved away to make a living and have come home to retire here.”

Retirement income “goes further here than it does elsewhere,” the mayor continued. “It costs less to build a nice home here than it is to stay in a cramped up city and live in a place that’s expensive and not very big.”

Van Roy, incoming president of the Marksville Chamber of Commerce and a realtor, said the study bears out what he has seen over the years.

Roy said he has had several retirees who have purchased homes in this area -- some as permanent homes for their “golden years” and others that could be characterized as “snow birds” from colder climates seeking a warm nest for the winter.

He said Marksville and other areas of Avoyelles Parish are good for any home buyer seeking to get more house for their money. The communities also offer friendly, safe environments with access to all necessary services within easy driving distance.

For those reason, Roy said he wasn’t too surprised by SmartAsset’s findings.