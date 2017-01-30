Avoyelles Police Jury moves forward with state-funded road projects

“I have never had to work so hard to give someone money they obviously don’t want,” state Rep. Robert Johnson said in the hall after leaving the Avoyelles Police Jury’s special meeting Jan. 23.

The main topic of discussion was the jury’s award of $250,000 in state capital outlay funds and the promised future allocation of $495,000 more.

While everyone wants the “free” money to do local road projects, Jury President Charles Jones warned that the strings attached to the state money could end up wrapped around the parish’s throat if it is unable to meet the “local match” requirements.

JONES VS. JOHNSON

After about an hour of discussing the capital outlay program, the road projects to be paid with the money, the fact that $250,000 is available right now and the other $495,000 probably will not be available until 2018, etc., the meeting got a little more interesting.

Jones and Johnson have been at cross-purposes since Jones openly opposed Johnson’s proposed bill to restructure the Avoyelles Port Commission. Jones accused Johnson of ignoring his requests for assistance.

Johnson countered that “I did my part” in obtaining the state capital outlay funds, even though the state almost never allocates those grants for parish road projects.

Johnson challenged Jones to name one request he turned down. Jones said the capital outlay application to renovate the 4th floor of the courthouse. Johnson said he got the parish $50,000 for that. Jones said that was not nearly enough to address the issue.

At that point Johnson said something about Jones “playing politics.”

As they say, “things got real.”

“Politics?! Coming from you,” Jones thundered. “You’ve stabbed me in the back too many times.”

The yelling lasted only a few minutes, and both men stayed on their side of the jury podium.

While Jones tried to shut down the debate by saying he was running the meeting, and Johnson continued to make his points concerning the jury’s need to act quickly and ensure the state that it would provide the local match in labor, materials, equipment or other in-kind services, Juror Marsha Wiley interjected with a motion to authorize Jones to sign the agreement with the state to accept the $250,000 currently available to the parish.

The two combatants quieted down and the meeting returned to a more routine tone.

Wiley’s motion was approved 6-2 with Jones, as he often does, abstaining due to his position as chair of the meeting. Glenn McKinley and McKinley “Pop” Keller voted “No.”

McKinley noted that he believes he was misled in the original presentation of the nine-project application. He said he thought all jurors would get some work done out of the first $250,000.

As presently planned, Scroggs Road in Wiley’s District 1, a 3-mile project, will receive about $199,000 of work out of that $250,000 and the 1-mile Zion Road in McKinley’s district will receive the other $51,000 of that allocation.

NOT THIS YEAR

Johnson promised the jurors that the remaining $495,000 approved for the other seven road projects will be received, but probably not this year.

In fact, he said there is probably not enough money on hand to pay for all of the “approved lines of credit” the state has awarded.

For that reason, Johnson said the parish not only needs to get the paperwork signed and to the state, but needs to ensure the state that it has its local match in hand -- either in cash or in-kind services.

After the first resolution was adopted, Jones called for a second resolution that simply states that work cannot proceed on any phase of the project without approval of the jury.

That was amended to Road and Bridge Committee after Johnson questioned “the need to keep voting to approve the project.” He said that could delay the work, which could mean the state money might not be there when the parish was ready to proceed with the work.

A third resolution was to authorize Jones to seek a waiver of the local match requirement.

Johnson cautioned against that, saying that a request for a waiver “automatically redirects the request” and is almost always delayed in favor of a parish with their local match in hand and ready to move forward.

Jurors Wiley, Mark Borrel, Trent Clark and Henry Moreau voted against the possibility of applying for a waiver. McKinley, John Earles, Keller and Kirby Roy voted to allow a waiver application. Jones voted to break the tie in favor of the waiver option.

After the meeting, Jones promised the anti-waiver camp that he would not ask for a waiver unless it became obvious that the parish could not meet its local match obligations.

IN-KIND PLAN

Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon was instructed to provide a plan for in-kind services for the first $250,000. Bordelon indicated at the meeting that the parish should be able to meet the match for that amount with no problem.

“I only asked for authority to request a waiver to give me leverage to maneuver once we get into the project,” Jones said after the meeting. “If we can come up with the matching funds, there is no need for a waiver.”

However, he added, if the parish cannot come up with enough in-kind services -- especially for the match for the $495,000 award -- the jury will either have to raid other budgeted items or possibly consider layoffs to obtain the cash to meet the local match. In that event, requesting a waiver or turning down the allocation could be the best course of action.

Johnson said that if the parish’s plan arrives in Baton Rouge with a waiver attached, “it will be dead on arrival. They will not get that money.”