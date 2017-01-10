Avoyelles Port’s water storage tank project currently underway

Work on a 400,000-gallon elevated storage tank at the Port of Avoyelles is underway and should be finished by June.

The tank will provide ample water to serve existing and future industrial tenants at the port, as well as more than doubling the storage capacity for the Town of Simmesport.

Simmesport Water Superintendent Frankie Bordelon said the tower belongs to the port, but will be operated and maintained by the town.

“This will give the town about 700,000 gallons of total storage capacity,” Bordelon said.

The $1.5 million project was awarded to Trek Inc. of Bunkie.

Work began in August and will be completed in June, Trek President David Vollman said.

Vollman said the Kentucky-based Caldwell Tank Co. has been sub-contracted to provide the specialized water tank.

“There are only a few companies in the country that make these elevated tanks, and Caldwell is one of them,” he said.