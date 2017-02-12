Avoyelles School Board committees may start earlier than scheduled

Avoyelles Parish School Board committees could meet earlier than the posted meeting time.

The Executive Committee endorsed Superintendent Blaine Dauzat’s request for a “stipulation” advising the public that committees could meet up to 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.

“We aren’t trying to slip anything by anyone,” Dauzat said.

The board committees meet on two days prior to the monthly board meeting. The Executive and Bus committees meet on the Tuesday before the board meeting. The Finance, Education and Building/Lands on the Tuesday before the Executive Committee meeting.

Committee meetings may start at 4 p.m. with the following meetings scheduled at 30-minute intervals. However, if a committee finishes early, the next committee often begins its meeting.

“We have received some calls from people who came for a meeting and the meeting was over,” Dauzat said, “or some people arrive for a meeting and the item they came for has already been discussed.”

The Executive Committee action officially notifies the public that, except for the first committee meeting of the day, committees could meet up to 30 minutes earlier than its schedueld time.

Dauzat said the “stipulation” is modeled on the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education’s committee schedule, which includes the advisory that committees could meet early if the previous committee adjourns early.

“If someone wants to be sure to be at the committee meeting for an item, they will now know they have to be there at least 30 minutes early,” Dauzat noted.