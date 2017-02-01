Avoyelles School District holds 'party' for families

Educators for generations have urged parents to take an active interest and role in their children’s education. Avoyelles parents were encouraged to do that at an annual “party” in their honor last Thursday (Jan. 26).

More than 1,000 parents, grandparents and students attended the Parent & Family Engagement Fair in the Avoyelles Plaza in Mansura. They were able to see firsthand what their children see five days a week from August through May -- the schools’ efforts to teach the children.

“The event has a new name,” Federal Programs Director Irma Andress said. “It was called Parental Involvement, but now it is called Parent & Family Engagement.

“The new name is more appropriate,” she continued. “It is not only the parents involved in educating the child. There are grandparents, older brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles. It involves the entire family.”

Andress said an exact count was not available, but more than 500 student packets were handed out. While some families had two parents with one child and some may have had one parent with two or three children, Andress said a fair estimate would be there were at least 500 parents with those 500 students.

'A SIGHT TO SEE'

“This is a sight to see,” Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said in his welcoming comments to the crowd.

Dauzat noted that the event has had “good turnouts the past few years, even with sleet, ice and freezing cold.” He added that the good weather that night appeared to have brought out an even larger crowd.

“Enjoy yourselves,” he said. “We want you to learn about our schools. We want you to see all the good things that are going on in our schools. We have a lot to be proud of.”

He told parents the more involved they are in their child’s education, the more successful that child will be in school.

Those attending the seventh annual event were able to talk to school administrators and teachers and take home printed information about their child’s school.

Some parents with children in non-public schools obtained information on the public school their child would attend. Others with children in upper elementary grades were doing research on what their child’s high school offers so they will be more prepared when they change schools.

PARENTS' COMMENTS

Among those attending was Tedi Magday, whose 11-year-old son Mark is a 6th grader at Plaucheville Elementary. The Magdays recently moved to Mansura from Marksville. Mark’s older brother, Marion Magday, was a standout linebacker on Marksville High’s 2015 football squad.

“As a parent I am glad they have this,” Tedi said. “It is a time to meet the administrators and teachers of my son. It also is a time to see old friends and make new friends.”

Jill Daigrepont of Plaucheville said this was her family’s third parental involvement fair.

“We love it,” she said. “It’s good for parents to interact with their own schools and with other schools. This gives parents a better idea of what goes on in their child’s school.”

The Daigreponts have two children at Plaucheville Elementary, 9-year-old Caden in 4th grade and Cara, 4, in Pre-K.

Some parents had more than one school’s booth to visit.

Romanda Guillory of Simmesport has a child at Riverside Elementary, one at Avoyelles High and another at LaSAS.

“I think it is good for parents to see what their child’s school is doing and what other schools are doing,” Romanda said. “It is also good for the students to see what the other schools are doing. It is especially beneficial for those in elementary school that will be going to a high school next year.”

Participate or commit

In a parental involvement seminar several years ago, it was said that parents should not be content with merely being a “participant” in their child’s education. They should “commit” to that learning process.

The speaker illustrated the difference between “participation” and “commitment” with a plate of bacon and eggs.

“The chicken participated in this breakfast,” he said. “The pig was committed.”

The point being, he concluded, is that parents “should be willing to give their lives for their child’s life -- and education is a critical part of a child’s life.”