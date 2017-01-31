BESE ties, 5-5, on Red River Charter application

In baseball, a tie goes to the runner. In government votes, a tie means nothing changes.

Last Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education tied, 5-5, on whether to approve Red River Charter Academy’s application to open as a charter school for middle-grade students.

“The official result was ‘no action,’” RRCA Executive Director Stephanie Moreau said. “We were not denied, but we were not approved.”

The deciding vote would have been Dr. Gary Jones, former Rapides Parish superintendent, who recused himself because he does consultant work for the Avoyelles Parish School District.

The deciding -- and controversial -- vote was actually Thomas Roque’s. Roque is a governor’s appointee to BESE and the superintendent of the Alexandria Diocese’s school system -- which includes four schools in Avoyelles Parish.

Since parochial schools would directly compete with the new charter school, RRCA officials said they believe Roque should have recused himself. Without Roque, RRCA’s application would have been approved on a 5-4 vote.

“We are turning our application over to the Avoyelles School Board once again,” Moreau said. “State Education Superintendent John White said he wants us to resolve this issue at the local level if at all possible, and that is what we will try to do.

"NOT STOPPING"

“We are not stopping,” Moreau continued. “We have been getting closer with each step we take. We had five votes this time, which is the most we have ever had.”

Moreau said RRCA board members will meet to decide whether it will submit its previous education plan to the School Board or a revised plan that makes concessions the School Board demanded during what turned out to be a sham negotiation that ended in the board refusing to reconsider its denial of Red River’s charter this past summer.

It will be the fifth time RRCA’s application will have been presented to the board -- 2014, 2015, 2016 and the Jan. 17 special meeting being the other four.

With the board’s decision deemed a foregone conclusion, the effort could be dubbed "cinco deny-o."

Moreau said she was encouraged by the BESE process this year.

A BESE committee went against White’s recommendation to deny RRCA’s application and recommended approval. The next day, the proposed school fell one vote short of becoming a Type 2 charter school.

Type 2 charters are currently funded through the state Minimum Foundation Program as independent schools, operating outside the control of the local school board. There is a pending court challenge to that funding method.

If the APSB approves a charter school, the school operates within the school district but with freedom to implement different teaching methods and programs to possibly achieve better academic results.

BESE COMMENTS

Moreau said this area’s BESE member, Jada Lewis, voted against approval.

“She told me that she wants us to be successful and hopes it happens, but at the local level and not by BESE,” Moreau said. “BESE member Kathy Edmonston also told us that she supports us but wants that decision to be made at the local level.”

Moreau said the arguments at the BESE meeting “focused on desegregation and money.”

Allen Holmes, the plaintiff/intervenor in the Avoyelles desegregation case, addressed the BESE members in favor of Red River’s application.