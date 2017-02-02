Bunkie man killed by Union Pacific Machinery

A Bunkie man was struck and killed by a Union Pacific spike driver on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened between Northwest Main Street and Northeast Main Street close to the Ebony Street crossing.

Curtis Ford, Jr., age 28, of 608 Williams Street Bunkie was riding his bicycle across the tracks at 3:01 p.m. heading to the east side of Bunkie. For unknown reasons, Ford, who was deaf, rode his bike around the barricades in front of the spike driver and was struck. Reports said workers with Union Pacific were even yelling for Ford to stop.

Ford, who is deaf, was trapped under the piece of machinery when rescue workers arrived on the scene. GibKo Signs located less than a block away sent a crane truck to lift the machine off of Ford if needed. First Responders from the Bunkie Fire Department was able to lift the machine high enough to free Ford in a short period of time.

Ford was rushed to Bunkie General Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Ford was the first person and killed by a train in over 15 years, according to reports.