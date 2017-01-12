Closing arguments on going in Drummer murder trial; verdict could be later today

Attorneys on both sides have rested their case in the 2nd-degree murder trial of John Drummer Jr. on Thursday afternoon. Closing arguments are being given this afternoon before the case is turned over to the 12-member jury. A verdict could come as early as this afternoon or tonight, according to people at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. The trial is in its third day and will continue of Friday in 12th Judicial Court in Marksville if no verdict is reached today.

Drummer, of Eola, is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of Marcus Beal of Bunkie. Marcus was just nine days shy of his 3rd birthday when he was taken to Bunkie General Hospital on the night of Sept. 9, 2015. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and Drummer was arrested at that time.

Drummer was reportedly the boyfriend of the child's mother.

The 911 Center received a call at 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2015 of a child not breathing a Bunkie residence. Marcus was taken by car to Bunkie General, where he was admitted at 6:58 p.m. and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.