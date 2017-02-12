Cocoville Road reconstruction begins Monday

The long-awaited start of the Cocoville Road reconstruction project is expected to begin Monday (Feb. 13).

The 2.2-mile project will start at the road’s southern intersection with La. Hwy 1 and end at its northern intersection with La. Hwy 1.

The project involves removing the concrete road and replacing it with an asphalt surface. Diamond B Construction Co. was awarded the contract for almost $2.1 million.

Cocoville Road is officially still part of La. Hwy 107, but will be transferred by the state to the Avoyelles Police Jury under the Road Transfer Program.

As part of that agreement, the state will repair Cocoville Road to comply with highway standards prior to turning maintenance responsibility over to the parish. In addition, the state will give the parish funds that will be used to make repairs to the parish’s Moreauville-Plaucheville Road.

During construction, no wide loads will be allowed on the road. The road will be closed to through traffic from its north intersection with La. Hwy 1 to its intersection with Old River Road.

The detour route will have signs. Traffic will be diverted via the road’s southern intersection with La. Hwy 1. Unpaved roadway conditions will exist during the base work of the project.

A DOTD spokesperson said drivers’ patience is appreciated and reminds motorists to use caution while driving through a highway construction zone and be alert for work crews and equipment.

For more information, call 1-800-542-3509 or 1-800-542-3511 or visit www.511LA.org