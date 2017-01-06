Cottonport man arrested for distribution of methamphetamine

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Anderson, his detectives and narcotics investigators arrested Gary Theriot, 33, of Cottonport. Theriot is suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Avoyelles Parish.

Anderson said his investigators along with St. Landry Parish Investigators were conducting a joint investigation into the theft of ATV’s in the parish, and several camp burglaries which occurred in St. Landry Parish.

According to Anderson, detectives from his office were conducting interviews near Lake Long and while traveling on Lake Long road in the Brouillette area saw a Maroon Dodge pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction. The sheriff said his investigators recognized the driver of the pickup as Theriot, and initiated a traffic stop and subsequently arrested Theriot for two warrants from St. Landry Parish.

Anderson said his investigators found Theriot to be in possession of suspected approximately 11 grams Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $1,500.

Theriot was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 on one count of Possession of Schedule II with the intent to Distribute (11 ounces Meth), and two counts of Theft over $750.00

Anderson said Theriot will be transported to St. Landry Parish to answer to the theft charges and will be returned to Avoyelles Parish to face the charge of Possession of Schedule II with the intent to Distribute. No bond has been set on the charges.