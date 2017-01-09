Cottonport under a boil advisory

Cottonport has been placed under a boil advisory following an electrical malfunction at the Cottonport water wells, according to Cottonport Mayor Scotty Scott. Residents are asked to boil their water or use bottle water until further notice. The malfunction was discovered on Sunday morning.

"It was a power surge that led to low pressure and the motors on the water wells being tripped off," Scott said. "It was not a break in the water line."

Department of Health and Hospitals was running a water sample on Monday morning and the mayor is hoping the water will be declared safe either later Monday or first thing on Tuesday.