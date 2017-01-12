Drummer found guilty of second degree murder

John Drummer Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder on Thursday afternoon. The 12-member jury voted unanimously for the conviction. The trial was in it's third day in 12th Judicial Court in Marksville presided over by District Court Judge Billy Bennett. When sentenced Drummer could face life in prison without probation or parole.

Drummer, of Eola, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of Marcus Beal of Bunkie. Marcus was just nine days shy of his 3rd birthday when he was taken to Bunkie General Hospital on the night of Sept. 9, 2015. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and Drummer was arrested at that time.

Drummer was reportedly the boyfriend of the child's mother.

The 911 Center received a call at 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2015 of a child not breathing at a Bunkie residence. Marcus was taken by car to Bunkie General, where he was admitted at 6:58 p.m. and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.