Drummer murder trial set to begin Tuesday
One of the cases that shocked and saddened the entire parish is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday morning.
John Drummer Jr., an Eola man charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of a Bunkie toddler, is set to go on trial in 12th Judicial District Court in front of Judge Billy Bennett at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Drummer was arrested Sept. 9 after Marcus Beal -- just nine days shy of his third birthday -- was pronounced dead at Bunkie General Hospital of unspecified injuries.
Drummer was initially charged with 1st-degree murder but was later indicted on 2nd-degree murder charges.
He was reportedly the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother.
The 911 Center received a call at 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2015 of a child not breathing at a Bunkie residence.
The child was taken by car to Bunkie General, where he was admitted at 6:58 p.m.and was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.