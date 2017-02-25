Effie teen killed in Deville crash

Rapides Parish – Friday night, February 24, a crash involving two vehicles and five pedestrians has resulted in the death of two young teenagers, including a 14 year old from Effie. Also, a young adult pedestrian, trying to assist, received serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1207 at Bethel Road near Deville. The crash involved a 2007 Nissan Murano, driven by Judy M. Kendrick (W/F 69 yrs) of Pineville, LA and a 1988 Toyota pickup which was unoccupied at the time of this crash. The Nissan was northbound on LA Hwy 1207 when it collided with the Toyota. The Toyota had been involved in a prior crash and was overturned in the roadway when the Nissan collided with it. During the sequence of events, the Nissan also collided with two pedestrians, who were originally occupants of the Toyota in the first crash. They were standing in the roadway, beside the Toyota, when they were struck. The Nissan also collided with a pedestrian (W/M 20 yrs) on the edge of the roadway, who was approaching the scene to help. Another pedestrian (W/M 16 yrs), who had stopped to help, climbed onto the Toyota to avoid being hit by the Nissan, but received minor injuries as the collision occurred. The driver of the Toyota from the previous crash, who was now a pedestrian, was struck by the Toyota as the Nissan collided with it.

Judy Kendrick and her passenger, identified as William Kendrick (W/M 76 yrs) of Pineville, were both wearing their seat belts and were not injured.

Two juveniles, identified as Kaitlyn Cheatham (W/F 14 yrs) of Effie, LA and Haven Coutee (W/M 15 yrs) of Deville, LA, were pronounced dead. They were originally occupants in the Toyota and were the first hit in the sequence of events.

The young adult, that received serious injuries, is identified as Christian M. Belgard (W/M 20 yrs) of Deville. He was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

Two other juveniles, both identified as sixteen year old white males of Deville, received minor injuries. They were not transported to a medical facility.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. Both crashes remain under investigation and charges are pending.

Troop E Troopers have investigated five fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in eight fatalities.