Emergency Road Closure: West Feliciana Parish/Pointe Coupee Parish-LA 10 West (Audubon Bridge)

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 6:19pm Garland Forman

This is to advise motorists that LA 10 West (Audubon Bridge) in West Feliciana Parish from US 61 to LA 10 Business in New Roads/ Pointe Coupee Parish is closed effective immediately due to winter weather conditions. DOTD will advise when this road has been re-opened.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces.

