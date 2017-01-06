Emergency Road Closure: West Feliciana Parish/Pointe Coupee Parish-LA 10 West (Audubon Bridge)

This is to advise motorists that LA 10 West (Audubon Bridge) in West Feliciana Parish from US 61 to LA 10 Business in New Roads/ Pointe Coupee Parish is closed effective immediately due to winter weather conditions. DOTD will advise when this road has been re-opened.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces.