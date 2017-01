Hard freeze in effect until Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning until tomorrow, Saturday, January 7.

342 AM CST FRI JAN 6 2017

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST SATURDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LAKE CHARLES HAS ISSUED A HARD

FREEZE WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST SATURDAY.

* TEMPERATURE...22 TO 26 F.

* IMPACTS...EXPOSED PIPES COULD FREEZE OR BURST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A HARD FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE

IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND

OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION.

WRAP EXPOSED PIPES OUTDOORS AND BRING PETS AND PLANTS INDOORS.

BE VERY CAREFUL WITH SPACE HEATERS. DO NOT PUT THEM NEAR YOUR

FURNITURE AND TURN OFF WHEN OUT OF THE ROOM.

