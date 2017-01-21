Hessmer honors Gordon Guillot for 36 years of service

It was a day to say hello to new faces, appoint familiar ones to their familiar tasks and say good-bye to a long-time employee.

Hessmer aldermen, mayor and police chief took their oaths of office prior to the Village Council’s first meeting of the year Jan. 9. Among the five officials was one new face, Justin Gaspard, who ran unopposed for the council seat vacated by Don Bernard, who ran unsuccessfully for police chief.

Gaspard was joined by returning aldermen Joshua Roy and Keith Armand, Mayor Travis Franks and Police Chief Kenneth Smith in being sworn into their four-year terms.

The council approved appointments of Stacy Jeansonne as town clerk, Megan Charrier as assistant clerk, Keith Moras as water superintendent, Buddy Redmon as sewer superintendent, Brandon Scott as town attorney/magistrate, Pan American Engineers as town engineer and Quinn Drouin as fire chief.

Besides routine department reports and approval to pay monthly bills, the meeting featured the farewell to Gordon Guillot, who is retiring as water superintendent after 36 years of service to the village. The council held a reception in Guillot’s honor after the meeting.

“I’m just going to take it easy, do some work around the house,” Guillot said. “Of course, you have to keep moving. You can’t just stop.”

Guillot said that at 74 he believes he has earned the right to rest.

In addition to 36 years as water superintendent, he was a school bus driver for 30 years and served as the Hessmer Volunteer Fire Department chief for many years.

He said Hessmer has grown over those 36 years, with several new businesses opening in the village.

The Water Department has also grown significantly, not only to serve more businesses and residences in the village but to add customers outside of the municipal limits.

“We have put in lines toward Marksville, toward Mansura, toward Bunkie and Belledeau,” Guillot said. “There have been some big changes in the water system.”