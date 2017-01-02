High winds reported, some power outages

There has been some damage reported from high winds about noon today in the Marksville -Mansura area.

There have also been some power outages as a severe weather system moves across central Louisiana.

Trees have been reported down from winds in Moreauville, Mansura, Marksville and Bunkie.

Emergency authorities are responding to multiple calls in Avoyelles Parish, according to the 911 office in Mansura.

A tornado watch remains in effect through 2 pm this afternoon.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through 4 pm this afternoon.