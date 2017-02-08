Humane Society says MPD ‘got it right’ in animal abuse case

There are not many things that can evoke as strong an emotional reaction as the sight of an abused animal. Marksville Police are well aware of that aspect of human nature.

The head of the state Humane Society said city police “got it right” in their investigation of the recent case of three emaciated horses roaming the city’s streets.

The case resulted in a flood of Facebook and other social media posts after it was reported, first by TV stations and then in print. That story also brought calls from Simmesport, where a similar situation reportedly exists.

Both municipalities have also had reported cases of abuse/neglect of dogs in the past months and have scheduled training for police officers in how to spot and investigate animal cruelty cases for later this month.

MARKSVILLE HORSE CASE

Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith said the owner of the three horses, Tony Kelly, was issued citations for animal cruelty and allowing an animal to roam at large.

Kelly had sold one of the animals. The other two were left in his possession after it was determined their condition did not warrant immediate seizure.

Smith said city officials were in contact with Humane Society of Louisiana Executive Director Jeff Dorson about the emaciated horses. Animal Cruelty Task Force director Toney Wade conducted the on-site investigation and expressed frustration with what he saw as a lack of cooperation from city officials who did not share information with him.

Wade’s task force is the investigative division of the Humane Society.

Dorson and Wade both noted there was a misperception of the city’s attitude on Wade’s part.

Dorson had nothing but praise for the way Marksville handled the recent animal abuse case.

“Marksville Police did a good job,” Dorson said. “They acted quickly in tracking down the horse that was sold and in making sure the new owner did what was necessary for that horse. The other two horses were not in as bad condition. They require monitoring but not removal.”

Dorson said Smith “is to be especially commended for taking this matter seriously and getting personally involved in resolving it. In fact, we will be showing other police departments how Marksville got it right in hopes they will learn by this example.”

ABUSE/NEGLECT TRAINING

Dorson said Smith has reached out to Wade and requested the experienced investigator conduct a training seminar to enable city police to be better able to spot abuse and neglect cases and know better how to investigate those incidents.

“I applaud them for taking this step,” Dorson said. “It will be to their benefit because it helps the patrol officers know what to look for and instructs them on the animal cruelty laws.”

Wade had been tentatively scheduled to conduct training in Simmesport and Marksville this past Tuesday, but both classes were cancelled late Monday and rescheduled for this coming Tuesday, Feb. 14.

He said he has been talking to Simmesport officials about that town’s horse case.

“Those horses are not dangerously skinny,” he said, “but they are constantly roaming at large. It is my understanding that the owner has been cited several times, but it keeps happening.”

If Simmesport decides to seize the animals as a public hazard or for the animals’ safety, he said his task force will be willing to assist in the effort.

SIMMESPORT HORSES

Simmesport Police Chief Michael Grissom said he has talked to the owner of a horse that was tied out on Levee Board property and notified him that it is not allowed.

He also recently spoke to a woman that has received several citations in the past for allowing her horses to run at large in the town.

Grissom said he will monitor both of those cases and take additional action if the owners do not keep their animals properly controlled. He said none of those horses appears dangerously malnourished, but officers will make a closer investigation if warranted.

OWNER LIABLE

Wade said laws governing livestock in areas that prohibit roaming at large would make the animal’s owner legally liable for any damage caused by or resulting from the animal’s actions -- from the nuisance of knocking down a neighbor’s fence to the potentially fatal act of running into the road and colliding with a car.

“I’ve worked several car/horse collisions, and I can tell you it is not a pretty sight,” Wade said. “There are usually serious injuries to those in the car.”

Because of the height of a horse, the animal often falls over the hood and into the windshield. Animals with a lower profile are knocked away from the car or just knocked down from the vehicle’s impact into their torso.