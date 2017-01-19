Jones, Roy re-elected to Avoyelles Police Jury positions

For the third straight year, the Avoyelles Police Jury decided to keep its administrative team intact, re-electing Charles Jones as president and Kirby Roy as vice president.

Jones accepted the nomination and election, saying he would continue to dedicate his time to ensuring the parish provides the best services possible for the public. He said the economic outlook indicates finances will be tight for the foreseeable future.

In a major financial issue, the jurors tabled any action on accepting $250,000 in state capital outlay funds for parish road improvement projects that requires the parish to provide $83,333 in matching funds. It was not clear whether the local match had to be in cash or could be "paid" by in-kind services, such as labor, use of equipment and materials.

Jones said he received an email two hours before the Jan. 10 meeting stating the award was for $333,000 and the parish would have to provide a cash match of $83,333. The $333,000 represents the total cost of the projects, including the parish's matching funds.

Jones said he would go through the budget to determine any available funds that could be used to provide the local match.

Jones said the state will wait until the end of the month for an answer. He said he will call a special meeting once the requested additional information is gathered.