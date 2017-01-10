Jury selection in Drummer trial almost finished

Jury selection in the 2nd-degree murder trial of John Drummer Jr. was expected to be completed today, but no testimony was to take place until Wednesday, a court official said.

Drummer, of Eola, is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of Marcus Beal of Bunkie. Marcus was just nine days shy of his 3rd birthday when he was taken to Bunkie General Hospital on the night of Sept. 9, 2015. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and Drummer was arrested at that time.

Drummer was reportedly the boyfriend of the child's mother.

The 911 Center received a call at 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2015 of a child not breathing a Bunkie residence. Marcus was taken by car to Bunkie General, where he was admitted at 6:58 p.m. and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.