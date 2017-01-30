La. Hwy 1176 in Eola closed for for emergency bridge repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 805-09-0045-1 will be closed to all traffic for emergency repairs beginning immediately and will remain closed until repairs are complete. This structure is on LA 1176 over Bayou Boeuf and is located 0.45 miles east of the LA 1176/LA 29 intersection.

Permit/Detour Section

Bridge will be closed to all traffic until repairs are made.

The detour for LA 1176 is as follows:

Eastbound traffic to be detoured on LA 29 North to US 71 South back to LA 1176.

Westbound traffic to be detoured on US 71 North to LA 29 South back to LA 1176.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.