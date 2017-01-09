La. Hwy. 417, Pointe Coupee Parish near Simmesport to be closed

Road or Lane Status

UPDATE: Road Closure: LA 417, Pointe Coupee Parish, H.011575.6

Starting Friday, 1/13 at 6:00AM, LA 417 near Simmesport but in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed in both East and West bound direction approximately 2.4 mile East of the Atchafalaya River. The road closure will extend 500’ in each direction of the location of the proposed box culvert. The road will be reopened on Sunday 1/15 at 6:00PM. During this time, no traffic will be allowed to pass through this work site. Vehicles will be detoured to LA 970 and LA 418 to Hwy 1.

Emergency vehicles will not be allowed and will have to use the detour routes.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please ddrive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.