LaCour, Ned elected to lead School Board

The Avoyelles Parish School Board will be under new leadership for the next two years. Board member Chris Lacour of Bordelonville was elected president and Lizzie Ned of Bunkie was chosen as vice-president, both without opposition, at the board’s meeting this past Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Lacour replaces Darrell Wiley of Effie while Ned replaces John Gagnard of Marksville.

“I’m excited about serving as president and also ready to face the many challenges facing the board,” Lacour said after the meeting. “I want to thank the board for their confidence and support. I’m looking forward to serving the next two years.”

This will be Ned’s second time to serve as vice president. She held the position from 2009-10 during her first term in office.

“I’m ready to serve on the board and work for the betterment of education,” Ned said after the meeting. “There are several issues, including financial, discipline and others facing this board, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Red River Charter

After a discussion with members of the Red River Charter Academy group, board members took no action. A special meeting will be held this Tuesday (Jan. 17) to make a final decision to approve or deny the Type 1 charter school.

Both sides have been negotiating the approval issue for six weeks. Among the issues discussed have been RRCA’s plan for the school to have a 50/50 racial enrollment. The school already has 746 pre-applications.

The decision must be made at the Jan. 17 meeting because the proposed charter school is scheduled to go before the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Jan. 23.

If the board doesn’t approve the charter school, BESE could approve it as a “Type 2” charter school, such as Avoyelles Public Charter School -- which is not under APSD control.

Type 2 charter schools are authorized by BESE and are funded with a combination of state and local tax dollars.

Board members discussed a recent state appeals court ruling that may put state funding of Type 2 charter schools in jeopardy.

The Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled this past Monday (Jan. 9) that it is unconstitutional to fund Type 2 charter schools through the state Minimum Foundation Program. The ruling is expected to be appealed to the Louisiana State Supreme Court.

If upheld, the ruling would effectively eliminate the state’s authority to use MFP dollars and locally-generated tax revenues to fund new Type 2 charter schools, including RRCA.

RRCA Board President Pat Ours told the board if RRCA is forced to become a Type 2 (BESE-authorized) charter school, the court ruling could be a blow to RRCA.

“State Superintendent John White said this issue will be in the courts for awhile,” Ours said. “Our best chance to improve education in this parish is partnering with you (the School Board) as a Type 1 charter.” If the board authorizes RRCA’s charter, the court case will have no effect.

If approved by either the School Board or BESE, the charter school would still have to gain final approval from U.S. District Judge Dee Drell before it could open.