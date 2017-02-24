Last of three Avoyelles Parish escapees nabbed by Marshals

The last fugitive from a Feb. 19 escape at Avoyelles Detention Center #2 near Bunkie has been captured.

Blake Reine was captured this afternoon (Feb. 24) by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in a wooded area near French Settlement. He will be returned to Avoyelles next week to face simple escape charges. There is no further information at this time.

The Task Force apprehended two other escapees earlier this week -- Andre Steward on Wednesday and Joseph James on Tuesday.