LDWF Enforcement Agent Assaulted During Arrest of Fleeing Suspect in Evangeline Parish

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents was assaulted while arresting a fleeing suspect involved in a vehicle accident and attempted carjacking in Evangeline Parish on Dec. 27.

Mario Juan Cardenas, 19, of St. Landry, was arrested for resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, carjacking, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of Xanax. He was booked into jail at the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 27 around 11 a.m. LDWF Sgt. Scott Fontenot was checking duck hunters near St. Landry when one of the hunters advised him of a car that had flipped over on LA Hwy. 3042. Sgt. Fontenot responded to the scene of the incident and observed the driver was no longer present. Sgt. Fontenot drove further down the road and located the driver, Cardenas, who was walking along Hwy 3042.

Sgt. Fontenot attempted to stop Cardenas who then fled on foot. Cardenas then attempted to carjack a vehicle occupied by an elderly woman and her granddaughter. While Cardenas attempted to pull the elderly woman out of her truck, Sgt. Fontenot caught up to him. Cardenas then charged at Sgt. Fontenot and struck him in the head. Sgt. Fontenot was then able to discharge his Taser Electronic Control Weapon to subdue Cardenas and arrest him.

Sgt. Fontenot then found marijuana and Xanax in Cardenas’ pockets after the arrest. Additional charges may also be pending based on the results of the investigation by Louisiana State Police into the vehicle accident.

Resisting an officer by flight brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. Resisting an officer with force or violence carries up to a $2,000 fine and one to three years in jail. Battery of a police officer brings up to a $500 fine and 14 days to six months in jail. Carjacking brings two to 20 years in jail. Possession of marijuana carries up to a $500 fine and six months of jail. Possession of Xanax brings up to a $5,000 fine and five years in jail.