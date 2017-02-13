Mansura to hold 'Community Playground Build' event

A two-day “Community Playground Build” event for Mansura’s park improvement project will take place this Friday and Saturday (Feb. 17-18).

Volunteers from Mansura and surrounding communities will come together to install the recently purchased playground equipment and prepare the park for the young and young-at-heart.

“This two day event will combine fun, laughter and lots of hard work, but the finished product will be worth the effort,” Alderwoman Allison Ferguson said. Ferguson is chairperson for the playground improvement effort.

The improved playground will encourage community interaction while providing children with a safe place to play, learn and grow, she added.

The Town was awarded a Healthy Behaviors Mini Grant from The Rapides Foundation.

The Healthy Behaviors Mini Grant program funds projects that focus on health-related efforts, such as healthy eating, active living and prevention of tobacco use and substance/alcohol abuse.

The park improvement effort has also received financial support from the Town of Mansura and donations from local businesses, civic organizations and individuals, including St. Romain Oil/Y-Not Stop, Mansura Chamber of Commerce, Goudeau Inc/LJ’s Casino, Avoyelles Hospital Pink October Crusaders, Cottonport Bank, Ron Bordelon, Chicken Palace, Durand Food Store, Riviere de Soleil, Pookie’s Archery, Bill Spruill and Green Point Ag.

Those wishing to volunteer for the community event may call Ferguson at 318-613-3010 or Town Hall at 318-964-2152. If there is no answer, leave a message and somone will return the call.

For information on Rapides Foundation and its grant programs, visit online at www.rapidesfoundation.org and click on “Grants.”