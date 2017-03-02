Marksville Police looking for missing woman

The Marksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to MPD, on Monday, February 27, Kristen Danielle Walker, 26, was reporting missing. They said she hasn’t been seen since February 19.

She was last seen walking along the shoulder of LA-Highway 1 in Morganza, heading south. They are unsure about what her clothing looked like, but they said it could have been all black. They also said she was wearing a pink backpack.

MPD said Walker is a white female, around five feet, and 109 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a tattoo of a dolphin on her rear right shoulder.

If Walker is located, you are asked to call Marksville Police immediately at 318-253-9250, or the Detective Division at 318-253-4200.