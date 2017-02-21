Moncla Lundi Gras celebration set for Monday, Feb.27

The 5th annual Lundi Gras, benefiting the Moncla Community Center and Theatre, will be held at Bailey’s on the Square in downtown Marksville on Monday, February 27, at 7 p.m. The celebration includes the presentation of the 2017 royalty, King Al Mahfouz and Queen Tanya Dupuy Mahfouz of Moncla, at 7:30 p.m. The couple, pictured below, are well known throughout Central Louisiana as the owners of the popular Red River Grill in Marksville.

Al Mahfouz began his career in the Baton Rouge area, training under noted chefs and opening a restaurant near the LSU campus. The Lake Charles native moved with his family to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1988 where he established the acclaimed Pontchartrain Restaurant. Returning to his home state, and the birthplace of his wife Tanya in the mid 1990s, the restaurateurs soon outgrew the Bamboo Grill they owned and operated in Bunkie. After receiving top ratings in Gourmet Magazine and Southern Living, the Mahfouz family opened Red River Grill across from the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in the fall of 2001.

Tanya, a Moncla native and a graduate of Marksville High, is the daughter of the late Lance and Vurlene Dupuy and sister to Randal Dupuy, and Gay Dupuy of New Johnsonville, TN. She is a yoga enthusiast, and enjoys teaching yoga classes and facilitating Bible studies at the Grill. Tuesday through Saturday evenings, the couple can be found at the Red River Grill, with Tanya serving as hostess and Al preparing the specialty dishes.

Al and Tanya are the parents of Michael and Will Mahfouz and Tracy Armand who have all spent time helping in the business. The family constructed their new home on the Red River in the community of Moncla. Tanya said she is honored to serve as the queen for the annual Mardi Gras event that benefits her birthplace. She was completely surprised when her husband Al agreed to participate. Al joked that, “I’m only doing this, because my wife Tanya said I would never agree.”

The annual Lundi Gras event is supported in part by the Avoyelles Commission of Tourism. Music will be provided by Gerard Dupuy’s Moncla Cajun Band and a local DJ. Highlighting the celebration will be the presentation and crowning of the new royalty by the 2016 King and Queen Thomas Borrel and Emily Borrel.

Previous royal couples have been Roy Riche and Dr. Paula Childress (2013), Richard and Linda Tassin (2014) and Mark and Jennifer Dubea (2015.)

Individual admission at the door of Bailey’s will be $10. The event includes hors d’oeuvres and king cake. There will be a cash bar. To be an event sponsor, call 253-9424.