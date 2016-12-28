New Year's Eve events in Avoyelles Parish listed

Avoyelles Parish will bring in the New Year with several celebrations this Saturday. Along with private parties with families and friends, crowds will gather to enjoy the last minutes of 2016 together.

Listed below are the events that were submitted. All events will be on Saturday, Dec. 31:

Trinity Outreach Ministry, Simmesport -- Trinity Outreach Ministry will present a “New Year’s Eve Healing and Deliverance” service at 12 noon.

The event will be held at 16335 Hwy. 1 in Simmesport.

The service will focus on those suffering from addiction, depression, suicide, bullying and anyone who is in need of healing and deliverance.

Host pastors are Revs. Joseph and Cheryl Jackson. For more information call (318) 359-7020 or Pastors Reece and Joyce Turner at (337) 371-5602.

Bordelonville Fire Training/ Community Center -- The Bordelonville community will continue a year of activities with a New Year’s Eve Gala beginning at 8 p.m. at the Bordelonville Fire Training/Community Center, located at 4462 Hwy. 451.

Event organizer Brandi Lemoine said the event will conclude a year of special celebrations in the community.

“We have been doing great on bringing our community back together and we are wanting it to get better,” she said. “This all brings families and friends back together.”

The event will have a cash bar. The “Paul and Pete Band” will perform. Cost is $25 for couples, $15 for singles and $125 for a table of 8. A reserve table includes champagne for midnight toast, small hors d’oeuvres and party favors.

“The money we collect will go toward the fire department and to continue to improve the community center,” Lemoine said.

Tickets can be purchased at Moreauville Parts, Bordelonville Water Works or by calling Brandi Lemoine at (318) 447-2340.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist, Cottonport -- Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, located at 736 Ducote Lane in Cottonport, will hold a “Watch Night” service at 10:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Rev. Chris Augustine Sr. is the host pastor.

For more information call (318) 876-3316 or (318) 305-1414.

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church -- Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, located at 420 Lincoln St. in Simmesport, will hold a “Watch Service” at 10 p.m.

Host pastor is Rev. Henry R. Wright IV. For more information call (318) 447-4167.

Paragon Casino Resort, Marksville -- Paragon Casino Resort will have a “New Year’s Eve Bash” with concerts, street performers, a light show, party favors, a ball drop and midnight champagne toasts around the casino.

Country star Mark Chesnutt will take the Mari Showroom stage for a special performance at 7:30 p.m. Assigned seating tickets begin at $25.

At 10 p..m., the Mari Showroom will light up once again as Louisiana Zydeco legends Keith Frank and Travis Matte hit the stage. General admission tickets are $15.

The hotel atrium will feature a free night of events. There will be live music from Ntoon Soul and Rod Antoon DJ from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the open Atrium Bar. In nearby Club Mezazz, Central Louisiana’s own, Avery Michaels and Exit 209 will perform beginning at 9 p.m.

Visitors must be 21 and older to enter the Atrium Bar and Club Mezazz.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000.