Public schools Parent & Family Engagement Fair to be held Jan. 26

The Avoyelles Parish School District will host its annual Parent & Family Engagement Fair from 5:30-7 p.m. this Thursday (Jan. 26) in the Avoyelles Plaza on La. Hwy 1, next to the Y Not Stop in Mansura. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Parents, community leaders and teachers are encouraged to attend. The 10 APSD schools will present information on best practices, alternative learning models and parent/family engagement opportunities in the schools.

Entertainment will be provided by students from several schools, who will perform throughout the evening,

Schools will also present information on positive behavior incentives, Accelerated Reader and Math tutoring, parental involvement, attendance and credit recovery, dual enrollment, DIBELS, Response to Invertion, Discovery Education, Eureka Math, Fast ForWord, state assessment tests and many other topics.

The Avoyelles Early Childhood Community Network will also showcase their sites. This network includes all elementary school Pre-K classes, Avoyelles Head Start Centers and all Type 3 childcare centers in Avoyelles.

Each parent will receive a “passport” upon entry to the fair. The “passport” is to be returned to school for prizes, such as a “jeans day,” PBIS store prizes and other incentives.

For more information contact the Avoyelles Parish School Board Federal Programs Department at (318) 240-0231.