Rep. Abraham announces satellite office hours

WASHINGTON - Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., (R), announced the following satellite office hours for Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, LaSalle, St. Helena, St. Landry, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Feliciana and Winn parishes.

Constituents are encouraged to visit with the staff during these office hours if they need help with any federal agency. Staff members are also available during business hours at the Central Louisiana District Office in Alexandria, which can be reached at 318.445.0818.

Avoyelles Parish: Avoyelles Parish Police Jury meeting room, 312 N. Main St., Marksville, from 9 – 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of every month, beginning Feb. 1.