Road or Lane Status UPDATE: I-49: LA 106 Interchange to LA 115 Interchange; Avoyelles Parish; H.010489; Asphalt

I-49: LA 106 Interchange to LA 115 Interchange

S.P. No. H.010489

Control Section No. 455-04

Avoyelles Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that, weather permitting, on Thursday, February 16, 2017 road construction work will begin on a 1-mile section along Interstate 49 from its interchange with route LA 106 to its interchange with route LA 115.

This construction project will consist of cold planing, superpave asphaltic concrete pavement, and related work.

This work is part of a $1.8 million project that involves a combined total of 8.7 miles of road construction along I-49, La. 106 and La. 115 in Avoyelles Parish.

This contract was awarded to the low bidder, Prairie Contractors Inc.

Permit/Detour Section

A width restriction of 12 feet will be in place on I-49 northbound and southbound lanes until completion of the project. No wide loads will be allowed beginning February 16, 2017. The roadway will be open to traffic at all times; however there will be lane closures.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.