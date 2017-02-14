Ronald Durand bridge closed
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 4:19pm Raymond Daye
Ronald Durand Bridge in Mansura has been closed and will remain closed until repairs are finished.
For more information, call the Avoyelles Police Jury Parish Barn at 318-964-2142.
Ronald Durand Bridge in Mansura has been closed and will remain closed until repairs are finished.
For more information, call the Avoyelles Police Jury Parish Barn at 318-964-2142.
105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247
Avoyelles Today
Copyright © 2017