Ronald Durand bridge closed

Tue, 02/14/2017 - 4:19pm Raymond Daye

Ronald Durand Bridge in Mansura has been closed and will remain closed until repairs are finished.

For more information, call the Avoyelles Police Jury Parish Barn at 318-964-2142.

